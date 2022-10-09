Owners Leave Shortly Before Virginia Home Leveled By Gas Explosion

An unexpected explosion rocked a Virginia neighborhood on Saturday morning when a house was leveled when a gas tank went up in flames, officials said.

The Bristol Fire Department responded at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 to a reported explosion in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road, according to the agency.

Officials said the house was destroyed in the incident and a nearby residence was also damaged.

At the time of the explosion, no one was inside the residence, and the homeowners reportedly had left shortly after the fire broke out.

Video of the aftermath of the explosion from the Bristol Herald Courier can be found here.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, which remains under investigation on Saturday afternoon, according to the Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.