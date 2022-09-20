No Right On Red: DC Council May Ban This Turn: Reports

D.C. drivers may not be able to turn right at red lights in the district for much longer, NBC4 Washington reported.

Lawmakers voted to ban these right turns at most intersections, as a part of the Safer Streets legislation, which would allow bike riders to go through stop signs and red lights without stopping, the website said.

The ban will have to go to a final vote and if it passed, it would go into effect in 2025, NBC4 said.

