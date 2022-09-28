Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Flute From Library Of Congress At DC Concert

Pop sensation and talented flutist Lizzo was lent a very special instrument from the Library of Congress during her D.C. concert, the singer wrote on her Twitter page.

In the middle of her performance on Sept. 27, Lizzo showed off her skills as she played a 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to James Madison.

The pop star thanked the Library of Congress for helping her make history as the first person to the play the instrument and told her fans, "I just twerked and played James Madison's flute from the 1800s!'", according to Daily Mail UK.

