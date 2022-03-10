Leesburg Substitute Teacher Dealt Assault Charges For Throwing Student Out Of Class: Police

A substitute teacher allegedly failed to behave in a Leesburg classroom, police said.

On Sept. 16, Hans Mirzaei, a 68-year-old substitute teacher at Tuscarora High School, forcefully kicked a student out of class, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

After law enforcement investigated the incident, Mirzaei was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, authorities reported.

He was issued a summons on Oct. 2 and later released, officials said.

Police said the victim was not harmed during the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.