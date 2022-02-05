JMU Cancels Softball Season After Death Of Player Lauren Bernett

James Madison University has cancelled the remainder its softball season following the death of Lauren Bernett.

The sophomore catcher, 20, died on Monday, April 25.

A native of McDonald, Penn., Lauren Bernett was a key player in leading James Madison University to their first-ever run to the Women's World Series last year.

An investigation by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department revealed that Lauren died of an apparent suicide, reports NBC News.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said.

"We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong.

"Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

JMU concludes its season at 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play. The Dukes won their final five games of the season. The conference games vs. Elon are counted as "no contests" and there will be no adjustments made to the league standings.

