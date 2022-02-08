Here's The Best VA Spot To Celebrate Nat'l Ice Cream Sandwich Day: Yelp

Ice cream sandwiches are the perfect excuse to have both ice cream and cookies in one treat.

August 2 is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and Virginians can properly celebrate and cool off with this delicious dessert.

Bakeshop has the state's best of these sandwiches, according to Yelp's list of the best ice cream sandwiches in the U.S.

The store has a location in Arlington and Falls Church, both of which are serving their delicious 'cookiewiches'.

Their masterpieces of rich ice cream between two soft cookies even come in a vegan option!

Click here to see Yelp's full list of the country's best ice cream sandwiches.

