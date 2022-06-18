Four Inmates Escape From Federal Prison In Virginia

A search was under way for four inmates who escaped from a federal prison in Virginia Saturday, June 18, officials said.

Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw went missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell around 1:45 a.m., the FBI of Prisons said in a news release.

Branch, 41, was serving more than 13 years for intent to distribute fentanyl and firearm possession.

Graham, 44, was serving a decade for intent to distribute 500g of cocaine and similar offenses, along with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Willis, 30, was serving 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, was serving more than 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin.

