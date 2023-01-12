Former Department Of Defense Employee From VA Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minors

Federal officials say that a former Department of Defense (DoD) employee from Virginia working in Japan sexually abused underage girls both stateside and overseas and will now face life in prison.

Norfolk resident Donald Gene Ferguson II, 51, was convicted by a federal jury on charges of abusive sexual contact with a minor while working, as a civilian DoD employee in Iwakuni, Japan.

Officials say that during the summer of 2019, while in military housing in Japan, Ferguson forced an 11-year-old to touch him inappropriately. While the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) was investigating the abuse, they discovered Ferguson also sexually abused a 12-year-old in the summer of 2012 while living in Florida.

No charges were announced in Florida by the Department of Justice.

When he is sentenced in May, Ferguson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

