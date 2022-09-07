Falls Church Woman Loses Mother, 9-Year-Old Daughter In House Fire

Crystal Stoderl lost her mother and her child in the same horrific event.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 1:45 a.m., fire crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Barrett Road in Falls Church, where they put out a fire and pulled two victims and a dog from the blaze, officials said.

One of the occupants, 9-year-old Kaysie Arancibia, died at a hospital shortly after the incident.

She had just started 4th grade at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, according to WUSA9.

Shortly after Arancibia's death, family and friends started a memorial, filled with balloons and flowers, outside the Falls Church home, reports said.

The family's pet dog was also reported dead after the tragic event.

Patricia Stoderl, the other occupant during the house fire, was also taken to the hospital, the website reported.

The 67-year-old, Arancibia's maternal grandmother, died late Tuesday night.

The residence where the house fire occurred was where Crystal, her daughter, and her mother, lived together, WUSA9 said.

A friend of the family started a GoFundMe page to help Crystal and loved ones afford a proper memorial service for both Kaysie and Patricia.

"Kaysie was a 9-year-old fun, energetic, funny, smart little girl who passed away way too soon," the organizer said. "Crystal's mom Tricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Who always put others' needs before her own."

The fundraising page had raised over $1,800 over its $40,000 goal as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

