Eastern State Hospital Escapee Back In Custody, Virginia State Police Say

A 32-year-old patient who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Virginia has been captured, authorities said.

Michael Lee Corey Malone, who police say used the alias Christopher Feagin, was nabbed around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after someone spotted him inside a convenience store on the 6400 block of Richmond Road/Route 60.

He was brought to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and was being processed on a felony warrant for escaping the hospital, according to Virginia State Police and James City County Police.

A search was launched after Malone had escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The man has a history with law enforcement, having been arrested in by Virginia Beach police in August, authorities said.

