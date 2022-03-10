Divers Ready For Major Tidal Flooding Along Coastal Virginia: State Police

Virginia State Police's Search and Recovery Team is gearing up for serious flooding that is threatening Virginia's coastal regions, officials said.

Hurricane Ian's wrath continues and emergency responders are anticipating multiple feet of flooding in these areas:

Oceanfront

Chesapeake Bay

Potomac River

James River

Virginia State Police urge coastal residents to plan ahead to remain safe in the event of major flooding.

