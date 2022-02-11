Dan Snyder Hire Firm 'To Consider Potential Transactions' On Sale Of Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder once famously said he would never change the name of the then Redskins. Until he did.

He also vowed that he would never sell his beloved team. Until he might?

Dan and Tanya Snyder announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions,” including a potential sale of the franchise.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees, and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” they wrote.

The embattled Snyder has been at the helm of the once-proud franchise since 1999, though he is actively being investigated by the NFL for workplace malfeasance and financial misconduct.

According to Forbes, Snyder has already received multiple calls from groups interested in purchasing the Commanders franchise.

Last year, Snyder and the team were fined $10 million by the league. He was also forced to hand over the day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife.

“The Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional,” the NFL said in a statement.

“Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace.”

Off the field, the franchise has come under fire from multiple employees for fostering a toxic work environment for years, with Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay saying at the NFL’s fall meetings that they should consider whether or not to oust Snyder.

“Ownership and senior management paid little or no attention to these issues. In some instances, senior executives engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves, including the use of demeaning language and public embarrassment,” the statement continued.

“This set the tone for the organization and led to key executives believing that disrespectful behavior and more serious misconduct was acceptable in the workplace."

