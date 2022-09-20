Body Of 27-Year-Old Recovered From Water In Virginia Beach: Police

An off-duty officer recently spotted the body of a 27-year-old in the Sandbridge Beach area, police said.

On Sept. 16, a body was recovered from the water in the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

After further examination of the body, officials confirmed it was Ryan Tew.

Tew was reported missing by the Coast Guard on Sept. 14, authorities reported.

"Most of you know my brother went out on the Chesapeake Bay Monday night and never returned home. They recovered his kayak 5 miles off Cape Henry."

Tew's sister, Katy, posted on her Facebook page to let friends and family know about the tragic loss of her brother.

A friend posted on Facebook about how shocked and saddened he was when he heard that this "great spirit" was no longer alive.

His family is holding a memorial service at Parr Funeral Home on Sept. 18 and will open their gathering to friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to Tew's obituary.

