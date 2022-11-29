Alexandria Native Featured In Newly-Released Hollywood Movie 'The Menu'

A Virginia native is featured in a newly released Hollywood movie called "The Menu."

Reed Birney, of Alexandria, plays Richard Liebbrandt, a businessman and frequent customer at an exclusive restaurant located on a private island.

The film follows a "young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises," reports say.

The star-studded cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

Known for his Tony-winning performance in the play "The Humans," Birney has also appeared in several TV shows such as Netflix's "House of Cards," Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," "Gossip Girl," "The Blacklist," and "Titans."

He attended the Boston University College of Fine Arts for two years and is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Columbia University.

