Alexandria Mom Asks For Help As Toddler Fights Celiac Disease

In many ways, Phoenix is just like many other toddlers: She plays with toys, likes Minnie Mouse, and looks at books.

But a horrible sickness has kept the 2-year-old from enjoying toddler life. And until her diagnosis, her mom, Jessica, could not figure out why.

After three weeks in and out of pediatric hospitals, Phoenix was diagnosed with Celiac Disease and Small Intestinal Bacterial Growth, or SIBO.

Jessica created a GoFundMe page to ask the community to help her reach a $10,000 goal, as they prepare for immense medical bills.

She said the family’s lack of income, paired with the cost of Phoenix’s treatments, are making this time even more difficult.

As Phoenix and her family prepare for a feeding tube and the toddler’s new lifelong diagnosis, the page has raised $605 in 19 hours for them.

"It is unbearable seeing my princess with IVs, watching people hold her under restraint, and not holding anything down," Jessica says.

"We are now preparing our brains to wrap around her getting a feeding tube soon! This entire situation is overwhelming! It’s breaking our hearts to even have to ask for help. I have to swallow my pride and ask. Any amount will assist."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.