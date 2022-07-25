Alert Issued For 28-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In DC

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing 28-year-old in D.C., officials said.

Christopher Prunty was last seen in the 1400 block of Shippen Lane on July 23 around 8 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Prunty was described as a black male, 6'1 and 170 pounds, with black shoulder length dreadlocks and brown eyes, police said.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black, gray, and white shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone who has information on Prunty's whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099.

