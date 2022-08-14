Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA

A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area.

The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com.

Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors between the ages of 18-60, the website said.

All actors will receive around $100 to $200 a day and must have some background in comedy work, Backstage.com detailed.

Click here for additional audition materials and role descriptions from Backstage.com.

