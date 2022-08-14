Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
News

Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Baseball Field
Baseball Field Photo Credit: Pixabay/Cindydangerjones

A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area.

The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com.

Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors between the ages of 18-60, the website said.

All actors will receive around $100 to $200 a day and must have some background in comedy work, Backstage.com detailed.

Click here for additional audition materials and role descriptions from Backstage.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.