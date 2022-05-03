ABC's Jonathan Karl Tests COVID Positive After Sitting Next To Kim Kardashian In DC: Report

ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID-19 days after sitting next to Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Politico reports.

Karl also spoke into the microphone and shook hands with several people, including President Joe Biden, after receiving an award for “Excellence in Presidential Coverage Under Deadline Pressure," the outlet reports.

“He tested positive for COVID Monday night, but tested negative on Saturday afternoon before the White House Correspondents Dinner by medically-supervised staff,” a person familiar with the matter told the outlet. “He had no symptoms on Saturday. Jon is currently isolating and participating in contract tracing.”

Click here to read the full story from Politico.

