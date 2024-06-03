Multi-Millions Of Federal Funding Will Bring 116 New School Buses To These Virginia Districts

The Clean School Bus Program rebate competition is funded by President Biden's Investing in America agenda, helping Virginia accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and replace older, diesel fueled school buses, which have been linked to asthma, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

Here's how much funding and how many buses local districts will receive:

Loudoun County Public Schools has been selected to receive $3,975,000 in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has been selected to receive $3,490,000 in rebate funding to purchase 10 clean school buses.

Manassas City Public Schools has been selected to receive $1,200,000 in rebate funding to purchase six clean school buses.

Arlington County Public Schools has been selected to receive $1,020,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Alexandria City Public Schools has been selected to receive $400,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Falls Church City Public Schools has been selected to receive $400,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

“President Biden believes every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life and breathe clean air, and his Investing in America agenda is designed to deliver just that,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said.

“With today’s latest round of funding, we are transforming the nation’s school bus fleet to better protect our most precious cargo—our kids—saving school districts money, improving air quality, and bolstering American manufacturing all at the same time.”

In September 2023, the EPA announced the availability of at least $500 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus rebates. The rebate application period closed in February 2024 with an outstanding response from school districts across the country seeking to purchase electric and clean school buses. Given the overwhelming demand, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations and U.S. territories, the EPA doubled the amount of available funding to nearly $1 billion.

This third round of funding will build on the previous almost $2 billion investment via the 2022 Rebates and 2023 Grants to further improve air quality in and around schools, reduce greenhouse gas pollution fueling the climate crisis, and help accelerate America’s leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future.

