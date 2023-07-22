Midday 'Serious Shooting' In Alexandria Under Investigation, Mayor Confirms (Developing)

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers from the Alexandria Police Department were called to the 800 block of North Henry Street, where there was a reported midday shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

According to police, one person was treated at the scene and rushed by paramedics to an area hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

His condition was not immediately available late on Saturday afternoon.

No information about the victim or shooter has been released. The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

In a statement on social media, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said that "we had a serious shooting incident this afternoon ... This is a very active investigation ... If you have any information or witnessed anything that might assist, please contact (police)."

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

