Maryland Rape Suspects Busted Attempting To Flee Country At Dulles Airport

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were busy this week, arresting two men hours apart as they both sought separate flights to El Salvador to evade their arrest.

First, officers arrested Oscar Armando Hernandez Mata, a 53-year-old Salvadoran in the country illegally who was wanted in Montgomery County for rape and sexually abusing a minor on Thursday afternoon at the departure gate.

Officials noted that Hernandez Mata is "an alien unlawfully present in the US after being ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2006."

Nine hours later, Carlos Ernesto Osorto Molina, 53, a Salvadoran legally living in Prince George's County, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday morning on a warrant for second-degree rape.

He was taken into custody as he was attempting to board a different flight to El Salvador.

"The arrests of these two fugitives, accused of rather heinous charges, illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s continued commitment to assist our law enforcement partners in ensuring that victims have a voice, and that fugitives of serious crimes have their day in court," acting CBP Area Port Director Christine Waugh said.

Both men were turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police and charges are pending.

