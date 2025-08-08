Man Jumps To Death From Alexandria High-Rise As FBI Tries To Arrest Him: Reports

Before 7 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were called to the 4300 block of King Street to conduct a death investigation.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the incident stemmed from a man who leapt from a balcony of the 15th-floor balcony of the building when agents sought to arrest him.

The man was treated at the scene by first responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the death investigation, there was a heavy police presence in the area with streets and sidewalks in the area temporarily shut down.

The body has been taken to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the man and determine the exact cause and manner of death.

