Man Found Shot Dead In Alexandria Apartment In Suspected Domestic-Related Homicide: Police

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Berkeley Street to probe reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man inside a unit suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators say they believe the incident was domestic-related, and all parties are believed to be accounted for.

No additional details were provided by the department.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.