Lucas Allen Fussell, 43, formerly of Onley, pleaded guilty in December 2024 to multiple counts of distributing child pornography.

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the DOJ announced that Fussell has been sentenced to more than 87 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Authorities said that between December 2023 and February 2024, Fussell used an encrypted messaging app to exchange explicit material with another person whose devices were later seized and searched by the FBI.

“The defendant, who occupied a position of trust as a nurse practitioner, used an end-to-end encrypted messaging application to disseminate images depicting the abuse of young children and bragged about the effectiveness of the measures that he used to evade law enforcement detection,” acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said.

During those conversations, he provided personal details, including his home address and vehicle description, while also making inappropriate comments about examining young patients in his care as a nurse practitioner.

Fussell also boasted "about the sophisticated technological measures he took to evade detection by law enforcement," officials said.

"He thought that he could use technology to hide his crimes, but he was wrong," Galeotti added.

"His sentence today should serve as a warning – to those that would harm vulnerable children, we will identify you, prosecute you, and bring you to justice.”

In June 2024, an undercover FBI agent, using the phone of another suspect, contacted Fussell, leading to his arrest.

That month, Fussell sent the agent multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent boys, officials said.

The FBI raided Fussell’s Onley home on July 16, 2024, seizing encrypted electronic devices. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

In addition to his prison term, Fussell was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.