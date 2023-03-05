Winner, Winner: $161M Powerball Ticket Sold To Virginia Lottery Player

One lucky Virginia Lottery player is in a new tax bracket and may not even know it.

Officials say that one ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday, March 4 Powerball drawing, and that little piece of paper is now worth an estimated $161 million.

Saturday’s numbers in the drawing were 10-16-18-40-66 with a Powerball number of 16.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gill Brothers on Celburne Boulevard in Dublin.

Now the question is, who’s the lucky lotto player who just won a nine-figure jackpot?

Whoever has the golden ticket will now have 180 days to claim the prize, at which point they will be given the option of taking the full jackpot in annual payments over 30 years or a lump sum of $81.9 million (before taxes).

The figure represents the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game, and is just the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in the state.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to Lottery officials. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

