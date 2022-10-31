Virginia Attorney Who Won Under Trebek, Jennings, Back For 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Of Champions

An attorney from Virginia has secured his spot in the latest “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, where he will match wits with some of the game show's greatest players of recent years.

Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Alexandria, will be back on the big blue "Jeopardy!" stage for the Tournament of Champions, which kicks off its first quarterfinal matchup on Monday, Oct. 31.

The Virginia native's tournament begins a week later, on Monday, Nov. 7, when he will square off against Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.

Newkirk’s illustrious “Jeopardy!” run began in earnest with his defeat of fellow Tournament of Champions contestant Brian Chang. He holds the distinction of being one of the few players to win “Jeopardy!” with both Alex Trekbek and Ken Jennings serving as hosts of the show.

One of his life goals is also to read a book from every country, according to show officials.

During his “Jeopardy!” career, Newkirk, a six-time champion, starred during seasons 36 and 37, earning upwards of $125,000 during his streak, though his time on the show was temporarily delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions during the pandemic.

"Jeopardy!" can be viewed on weeknights at 7 p.m. on ABC.

