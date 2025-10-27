Detectives with the Alexandria Police Department have charged 26-year-old Damontie James with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, officials announced Monday.

Police said James is accused of shooting 29-year-old Kory Anding, also of Alexandria, during a domestic dispute involving James’ sister.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Berkeley Street around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police found Anding dead inside the apartment.

Authorities said James remained at the scene and was immediately detained.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Anding’s official cause and manner of death.

Following his passing, the family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs and "for the continued support of his girls."

"On behalf of the Anding family, we are so appreciative of all the calls, texts, and social messages," organizers wrote.

"Kory was tragically taken from us and we are raising money towards funeral services and for the continued support of his girls, Kori and Blythe. We appreciate and love you all."

The fundraiser can be found here.

"Good morning, we are asking for your help with donating to help our family in support of our brother’s passing," TJ Anding wrote. "Any amount will help."

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Escobar at the department by calling 703-746-6819.

