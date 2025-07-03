Keith Allen Pinkard, 67, of Middletown, faces harsh penalties after pleading guilty this week to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor following a sting operation.

According to court documents, in May, Pinkard sent a private message to another user on social media, unaware that the user was, in fact, an undercover FBI special agent.

During that exchange, prosecutors say that Pinkard stated he was seeking "a new playmate" for an "ongoing adventure."

The two discussed their interests, including Pinkard’s interest in young girls, leading to discussion of the other user’s purported 9-year-old daughter, officials said. Pinkard expressed interest in meeting the other user in person and engaging in sex acts with the "child."

Pinkard said he was ready to commit “to a regular thing” with the user and the purported child, and that he wanted to present the girl with a gift before going to the child’s bedroom.

The two arranged to meet at a coffee shop the following week, then to walk together to the other user's home, where the child would be waiting.

Or so he thought.

Five days after their initial conversation, Pinkard arrived at the agreed upon location in Virginia, where he was met by FBI agents, who took him into custody.

Inside his vehicle, were a gift bag containing a coloring book, colored pencils, and two packs of candy, as well as an Easter-themed basket with candy.

He also had an image of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his cellphone.

When he is sentenced in September, Pinkard faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

