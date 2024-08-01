The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia ruled the cause of death of Keben Isaias Perez in April as accidental following a lengthy investigation, officials say.

In the afternoon of April 24, officers were called to the 4100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, near the park, where officers found Perez, who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner, which released the results of an autopsy this week confirming the death was accidental.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.