A Maryland man working at a popular Virginia bakery is facing disturbing charges after a mother and her young daughter made a startling discovery, authorities announced.

Oxon Hill resident Joshua Hombrebueno, 20, has been charged with multiple felonies following a sex offense investigation into a hidden camera found in a bathroom at Gustave Boulangerie in Alexandria, police confirmed.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the investigation was launched in late September, when a mother and her 3-year-old daughter discovered an active iPhone camera concealed inside the employee bathroom vanity.

Further investigation led detectives to a recording depicting multiple victims, including both adults and children, who were unknowingly recorded while using the restroom.

A search warrant was executed on the device, and several victims were identified and expressed desire to press charges.

Hombrebueno turned himself in on Wednesday, Oct. 22 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged with two felony counts and nine misdemeanor counts of unlawful creation of an image of another.

“This was a deeply troubling case involving serious violations of privacy,” said Tina Laguna, Alexandria Police Department Assistant Chief of Police, Investigative Support Bureau.

“Our detectives acted swiftly to identify victims and ensure accountability. We are grateful to the community members who came forward to assist with this investigation.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact detectives at the department.

