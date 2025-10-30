James Puryear, 50, surrendered to police in Prince William County in connection with the fatal crash involving Trenton Schnakenberg in November 2023.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2023, when a 2005 Infiniti G35 sideswiped a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer.

The truck then went off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail and support column while the Infiniti driver sped away from the scene.

Schnakenberg, a Caret resident, the tractor-trailer driver, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The fatal hit-and-run has been under investigation since.

Puryear has been charged with:

Involuntary manslaughter;

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell a Schedule I or II controlled substance;

Felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death.

"Puryear’s surrender resulted from coordination between Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Fairfax Field Office, the United States Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, HIDTA – Washington/Baltimore Field Office," officials said.

'This case demonstrates the strength of interagency cooperation and the shared commitment to bringing justice to victims and their families."

Puryear is scheduled to appear before a judge in court on Monday, Nov. 3.

