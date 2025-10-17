Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores, known by his alias “El Calaco,” was arrested earlier this month by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), authorities said this week.

The agency said Mendoza Flores is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide and illicit associations and is listed in the Salvadoran National Police “Most Wanted Gang Members” Program.

ICE said Mendoza Flores was previously arrested in Virginia on Aug. 23 for the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In a statement, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin praised the arrest and criticized policies she said protect violent offenders.

“Our brave men and women of ICE arrested one of El Salvador’s Most Wanted Fugitives off of the streets of Virginia. This MS-13 gang member was wanted for murder,” McLaughlin said.

“These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that sanctuary politicians across Virginia are protecting as they demonize law enforcement. President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow gang members to terrorize American citizens.”

ICE said Mendoza Flores entered the US as a juvenile in 2015 under the Obama Administration.

Officials added that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown prevent our law enforcement officers from executing the critical mission of securing our nation from the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”

