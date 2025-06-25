Historic Move’: HUD Leaving DC For New Home In Alexandria

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is moving its national headquarters from the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, DC, to a new location at 2415 Eisenhower Ave. in Alexandria, officials announced on Wednesday, June 25.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the move will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars while also improving the safety, health, and productivity of federal workers.

“There are serious concerns with the current state of HUD’s headquarters including health hazards, leaks, and structural and maintenance failures,” Turner said. “Relocating is about more than just changing buildings; it’s about a mission-minded shift that we hope will inspire every employee.”

The Robert C. Weaver Building, which is owned by the US General Services Administration (GSA), would have required nearly $500 million in repairs over the next four years just to meet minimum federal standards, according to HUD.

Officials cited outdated infrastructure, environmental and safety hazards, and massive ongoing maintenance costs as major drivers of the decision.

“This move will ensure they quickly have access to a modern work environment that fits their needs,” added GSA Public Buildings Service Commissioner Michael Peters. “The Robert C. Weaver Federal Building requires hundreds of millions in long-term repairs.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin applauded the relocation, calling it “a historic day” for the Commonwealth.

“HUD becomes the first Cabinet-level agency to relocate its headquarters to the Commonwealth, bringing jobs, opportunity, and hundreds of millions in tax savings for Americans,” Youngkin said on X, formerly Twitter.

More than 2,700 HUD employees will be moved to Alexandria under a staggered transition plan coordinated with GSA.

“We’re proud to welcome HUD to the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said.

Officials said the move aligns with a broader effort to transform the federal workforce and reduce government spending under the Trump administration.

