Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, in the southbound lanes of the interstate in Alexandria, near the three-mile marker.

According to investigators, a 2008 Toyota Corolla crashed and became disabled in the roadway.

Moments later, police said, a 2021 Hyundai Venue traveling southbound at a high rate of speed struck the Corolla.

The Corolla’s driver, Hennry O. Ortuno Flores, 45, of Springfield, suffered serious injuries and later died at an area hospital.

Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the second crash.

The Hyundai’s driver, Dina I. Villalobos Lazo, 41, of Woodbridge, suffered minor injuries and had been wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

