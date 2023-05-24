Heartfelt Obituary Remembers Alexandria's Joe McKenna, 40

His loved ones penned a heartfelt obituary published to the Everly Wheatley Funeral Home website, remembering him as a "gifted storyteller and natural comedian," who was passionate about his job in construction, particularly affordable housing projects.

Joe studied music theory, liberal arts, and humanities at Northern Virginia Community College, but later earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Strayer University, his obit reads.

Joe's death broke hearts of those who knew him.

"There could never be another Joseph Vincent McKenna, but the world desperately needs more like him," his obituary concludes. "For those of us who remain, Joseph would not want our hearts to be burdened with grief.

"He would want the tears to ebb, and for there to be laughter and joy again. We were fortunate to share in such a beautiful life—his spirit was luminous, and the warmth and radiance he left behind will always be felt. With every beat of a drum, in every purring tractor engine and scintilla of bonfire, in every sun-dappled meadow—we will feel his love."

Survivors include his twin brother, Edward McKenna; sister-in-law, Nanette McKenna; step-nephew, Gavin Newell; mother, Antoinette McKenna; stepfather, Kiernan Corbett; sister Genevieve “Nina” McKenna; brother-in-law, Max Rickard; and Justin Booth, a friend who became family, his obituary says.

Services were held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria with interment at Ivy Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, May 23.

