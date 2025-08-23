Rabid Fox Attacks Cat In Alexandria Neighborhood, Tests Positive: Health Alert

The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) says a fox from the Del Ray/Rosemont neighborhood tested positive for rabies this week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, the fox came into contact with a cat near a home in the area, officials said. The animal later tested positive for rabies.

The fox is now dead, and the Health Department is working with the cat’s owner on next steps.

Health officials warned that the case raises the risk of rabies exposure in the community.

“If you see animals exhibiting symptoms of rabies, please call Alexandria Animal Control at 703-746-4444,” health officials said. “If you have concerns about you or your family being exposed to rabies, please call Alexandria Health Department at 703-746-4910 during normal business hours.”

Residents are urged not to feed or approach wild, stray, or feral animals — even those that seem friendly or injured.

Officials also stressed the importance of making sure dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, and reminded the public that all dogs must be leashed in public areas and parks.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease spread through saliva, typically from a bite or scratch. Symptoms in animals can include unusual aggression, excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth, and stumbling or sluggish behavior.

