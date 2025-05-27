Four Shot In Virginia Gunfight Sparked By Dispute Over Woman: Police

Alexandria Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Florence Drive just before 3:50 a.m. on Monday, May 26, according to the department.

When officers arrived, they found two adult men outside an apartment complex with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Shortly after, two more victims — a man and a woman — showed up at Fairfax Hospital with gunshot wounds believed to have been sustained during the same incident.

All four were listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators say the gunfire may have stemmed from a dispute involving a woman in Woodbridge, not Alexandria.

According to police, the suspects traveled to the Florence Drive location, where “an exchange of gunfire ensues in front of the apartment complex.”

A gun and 30 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

One of the injured men, a Falls Church resident, was charged while hospitalized with:

Malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Felon in possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody under supervision by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

