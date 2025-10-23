Alexandria resident Trina Jones, 62, was killed last month after being struck twice by drivers on a busy highway in Hybla Valley.

Jones was previously identified by the Fairfax County Police Department as the pedestrian who was struck and killed during a strange sequence that played out shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, on Richmond Highway near Belford Drive.

Witnesses told detectives a black 2016 Mercedes C300 hit Jones and sped off southbound without stopping.

As Jones lay in the roadway, an officer rushing to the scene in a marked police cruiser also struck her.

"Please tell me I did not run her over," he can be heard saying in the video.

In the new body-worn camera video released on Thursday, the officer can be heard running over Jones' body, and the moment he realized what had happened.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews immediately began lifesaving measures, and Jones was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit took over the investigation.

The officer who struck Jones has been identified as a two-year veteran assigned to the Mount Vernon Patrol District.

He was placed on restricted duty status while the investigation plays out.

"The following information is based on preliminary and ongoing investigation," officials said on Thursday, Oct. 23.

"The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed."

According to the DC-based Cochran Firm, Jones' family hired them. They released a statement on Thursday after the release of the footage.

Anyone with tips about the Mercedes is urged to call the Major Crimes Bureau.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

