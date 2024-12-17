End Of An Era: Here's When Firehook Bakery Plans To Close Its Doors In Alexandria

Firehook Bakery, a staple for DMV foodies, announced that it will be closing all three of its bakeries in the region effective as of Tuesday, Dec. 24, though their presence in the area will live on through their beloved products.

"As a result of the store closings, as of Dec. 24, we will no longer be selling the specialty items offered at the bakeries on-line, but will continue to sell our full range of Mediterranean Baked Crackers," officials at the store said.

Firehook has been a fixture in the region for decades, with locations in Alexandria, Chantilly, and Dupont Circle - though that location will be converted and reopened as the Dupont Coffee Collective, according to Eater.com.

"Of course it is a bittersweet announcement," the owners said. "While we will miss being a purveyor of delectable artisan breads and pastries, the decision was made so that we can support the rapid growth and expansion of our national Firehook Cracker business.

"We have been honored to serve you for the past three decades and are grateful for your years of patronage and support."

