Elon Musk Took Ketamine Frequently During 2024 Campaign, Bombshell Report Says

According to an investigation by The New York Times, the billionaire entrepreneur was using the anesthetic/analgesic so frequently last year that he complained it was damaging his bladder.

The report, based on interviews with more than a dozen people close to Musk as well as private messages, said he also took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

"And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it," the Times report said.

Musk had not yet commented on the story but is scheduled to speak to reporters on Friday, May 30 with President Trump at the White House as Musk wraps up his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

