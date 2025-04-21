DWI Suspect Charged With Manslaughter After Alexandria Teen’s Death: Police

Jilmar Doria-Medina, 42, of Fairfax, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following the death of 19-year-old Abdullahi Mumin, according to the Alexandria Police Department on Monday, April 21.

The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, in the 4700 block of King Street.

When officers arrived, they found Mumin in critical condition and a downed utility pole. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Doria-Medina fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after by Fairfax County Police.

At the time of the crash, police said his blood alcohol content was between 0.15 percent and 0.20 percent — nearly double the legal limit.

He remains in custody at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Alexandria Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the case.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.