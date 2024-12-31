Drivers, Pedestrians Facing Lengthy Road Closures Due To Development Project In Alexandria

With the calendar turning over to a new year, the city announced that both the eastbound Duke Street to Van Dorn Street ramp and the Van Dorn Street to eastbound Duke Street ramp will be closed to all traffic through the beginning of August 2025.

These closures are part of the WestEnd infrastructure project, which includes critical roadway upgrades.

Traffic for the eastbound Duke Street to Van Dorn Street ramp will be detoured right onto South Walker Street, left onto Stevenson Avenue, and then signs will direct traffic onto Van Dorn Street.

Traffic for the Van Dorn Street to eastbound Duke Street ramp will be directed by signs onto Stephenson Avenue, the drivers can make a right onto South Walker Street before being directed onto Duke Street.

"During this period, both ramps will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians and Duke Street traffic will be detoured through neighboring streets," officials said. "Traffic control devices will be installed for safety purposes along the detour route.

"All businesses along Duke Street will remain open during this period."

The city will notify nearby residents and businesses directly and encourages those with concerns to contact Alex311.

