Mostly Cloudy 62°

SHARE

Dr. Jill Biden Teaches Final Class At Nova Ahead Of White House Departure

President Joe Biden won’t be the only member of his family stepping away from office next month.

First Lady Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden

 Photo Credit: The White House
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Dr. Jill Biden announced this week during a virtual "thank you" event that she has taught her final class at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) in Alexandria after joining the staff in 2009 teaching English courses. 

The first lady has served as an English professor at the school for more than a decade while balancing her duties in the White House.

Her move comes just over a month before the Bidens are set to leave the White House.

It remains unclear whether Jill Biden, 73, plans to retire or continue teaching in another capacity. NOVA officials have not issued a statement.

Before her tenure at NOVA, Jill Biden taught English at Delaware Technical Community College and worked as a high school educator.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE