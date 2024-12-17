Dr. Jill Biden Teaches Final Class At Nova Ahead Of White House Departure

Dr. Jill Biden announced this week during a virtual "thank you" event that she has taught her final class at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) in Alexandria after joining the staff in 2009 teaching English courses.

The first lady has served as an English professor at the school for more than a decade while balancing her duties in the White House.

Her move comes just over a month before the Bidens are set to leave the White House.

It remains unclear whether Jill Biden, 73, plans to retire or continue teaching in another capacity. NOVA officials have not issued a statement.

Before her tenure at NOVA, Jill Biden taught English at Delaware Technical Community College and worked as a high school educator.

