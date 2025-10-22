DOJ, UVA Reach Agreement Over Civil Rights Violations, Bias Investigations Paused

Under the agreement, UVA will be bound by the Justice Department’s “Guidance for Recipients of Federal Funding Regarding Unlawful Discrimination,” ensuring that the university does not engage in unlawful racial discrimination in admissions, hiring, or other university programs, the DOJ said on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

As part of the terms, UVA must submit quarterly reports through 2028 and provide data showing compliance, officials said. Each quarter, the university’s president will personally certify that UVA is following the agreement.

In return, the Justice Department will pause its ongoing investigations into UVA’s admissions policies and other civil rights concerns.

UVA will remain eligible for future federal grants and awards, according to the announcement.

The department said it will close its investigations entirely if UVA finalizes its planned reforms prohibiting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the university.

“This notable agreement with the University of Virginia will protect students and faculty from unlawful discrimination, ensuring that equal opportunity and fairness are restored,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division said.

“We appreciate the progress that the university has made in combating antisemitism and racial bias, and other American universities should be on alert that the Justice Department will ensure that our federal civil rights laws are enforced for every American, without exception.”

