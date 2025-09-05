‘Disgraceful Betrayal:' Alexandria Worker With Top Secret Clearance Sold Out To China, Feds Say

Michael Charles Schena, 42, of Alexandria, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for conspiring to collect and transmit national defense information, the US Attorney’s Office in Virginia announced.

Schena, who held a Top Secret clearance, admitted he passed sensitive government information in exchange for cash.

Prosecutors said he “deliberately undermined US national security and put American lives at risk by selling classified information to the Chinese Government.”

According to court documents, Schena began communicating in April 2022 with people he met online who claimed to work for international consulting firms.

Despite “clear indications” they were acting for the People’s Republic of China, Schena continued feeding them information.

In August 2024, prosecutors said, he met one of them at a hotel in Peru, where he was handed $10,000 and a cellphone to receive “taskings” and transmit documents.

By October, while at work, Schena photographed and sent at least four classified documents marked SECRET.

In February 2025, surveillance cameras caught him using the same phone to snap images of seven more classified documents.

FBI agents seized the device before he could send them to his handlers.

“The price of Michael Schena’s disgraceful betrayal of his country is far more than the paltry amount for which he traded his honor,” Erik Siebert, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said.

“The defendant threw away his career, betrayed his country, and abused the trust the United States placed in him by granting his Top Secret security clearance,” added Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg.

Assistant FBI Director Roman Rozhavsky said the case should serve as a warning.

“Anyone thinking of betraying their oath to the United States should consider the severe consequences and know the FBI will work tirelessly to bring them to justice.”

Schena now faces the loss of his freedom, his career, and his reputation.

“His acts of selfish avarice left that price to be paid by the faithful women and men of our intelligence community and the nation they serve," Siebert added. "The cost Schena will pay is the loss of his integrity, his reputation, and, by today’s sentence, his freedom.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.