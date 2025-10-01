Alexandria resident Derrick Burroughs, 40, was suspended following an investigation that led to his arrest, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Burroughs, who was a Thomas Edison High School Instructional Assistant, became the subject of an investigation last week, after Child Protective Services received two tips about a teacher inappropriately touching two students on separate occasions, officials say.

Detectives were notified, and the probe was launched.

Investigators say that Burroughs was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 30, and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by custodian.

He was released on a $3,000 bond.

Burroughs was placed on administrative leave upon the allegations and remains suspended. He has been employed with Fairfax County Public Schools as an instructional assistant since 2023.

