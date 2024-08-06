David Lynch, Formerly Of Alexandria, Provides Stunning Health Update, Says He'll Never Retire

He has emphysema.

The 78-year-old creative genius behind "Twin Peaks" and "Elephant Man" — who lived in Philadelphia and attended the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts years after his family moved to Alexandria, VA — put the following statement out on social media Monday, Aug. 5:

Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema. I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.

Fans beginning vocalizing concerns for Lynch following his interview with "Sight and Sound" magazine after the legendary creative said a weakened immune system has been stopping him from leaving his home.

Lynch apparently has plans to put out an album with artist Chrystabell this month.

