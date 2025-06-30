Officers with the Alexandria Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Edsall Road around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, for a reported stabbing, according to a department spokesperson.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple lacerations and cuts. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While checking the area, officers found a second man, identified as Daniel Foster, 42, of Alexandria, dead inside the building.

Further examination revealed Foster had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, after it was initially believed to be a double stabbing, Alexandria Police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death, officials said

According to the department, everyone involved in the incident have been “identified and accounted for.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

