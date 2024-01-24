Charles Barrett Elementary School Evacuated Due To Threat Targeting Building (Developing)

An alert was issued by the Alexandria Police Department at round 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, after a threat targeting Charles Barrett Elementary School on Martha Custis Drive was reported.

Officers were called to the building and there is expected to be a heavy police presence at and around the school throughout the day.

All students and staff were being evacuated as a precaution.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

