Cause Of Death Revealed For Jessica Aber, US Attorney, Found Dead In Alexandria Home

The 43-year-old prosecutor suffered "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," The Virginian-Pilot reports, citing the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Aber, the former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found unresponsive around 9:18 a.m. Saturday, March 22, inside a home on the 900 block of Beverley Drive in Alexandria, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Police said there was no foul play involved and her family later said that Aber suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years, according to ABC News.

Aber was remembered for her intellect, humility, and dedication to public service, according to her obituary on the Jefferson Funeral Home website. Born in California, she graduated from the University of Richmond in 2003 and earned her law degree from William & Mary in 2006, her obituary said.

Aber’s career included clerking for U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck and spending 12 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, where she worked on high-profile fraud, corruption, and victim advocacy cases, the obituary said. She helped shape the Richmond Drug Court into a national model and, in 2021, was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as U.S. Attorney for EDVA, according to the obituary.

Her obituary said she was also deeply involved in community service, volunteering with at-risk youth, serving in the Junior League, and donating blood monthly. She earned multiple blue ribbons at the Virginia State Fair for her cooking and was happiest sharing a meal or spending time outdoors. She is survived by her partner, Michael Dry, his daughters, her parents, siblings, and extended family, the obituary said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.